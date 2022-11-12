No Man’s Sky it should be available in version PlayStation VR2 at the launch of the Sony headset, considering that its release date is set for February 22, 2023, according to reports from Hello Games, correcting a wrong date that had emerged earlier.

At the end of a recent trailer that appeared on the PlayStation Store, in fact, the release date “February 2022” appeared, which obviously represents a mistake, as we are now at the end of 2022.

Asking for guidance, Eurogamer.net contacted Hello Games directly, a team that confirmed the fact that this is a mistake.

However, he also added the official release date: No Man’s Sky for PlayStation VR2 will be available from February 22, 2023, therefore on the day corresponding to the launch of the new Sony viewer. It is thus confirmed that the virtual reality version of No Man’s Sky will be a launch game for PlayStation VR2.