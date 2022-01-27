Hello Games, the studio behind No Man’s Sky, has released an update for its debut title Joe Danger and its 2014 sequel Joe Danger Infinity. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original game, both games have been made free-to-play online.

As of 2017, older 32-bit games have ceased to work in the current iOS 11. It was due to the move to 64-bit apps and Apple has been warning developers since 2014. One such app was Joe Danger. a racing game born on PlayStation. Now its developer has brought it back to the App Store “remastered with improved graphics, high frame rate, ProMotion and Gamepad support”.

The fact that Joe Danger has been remastered is actually due to a parent. Hello Games’ Sean Murray has posted this person’s letter revealing that their eight-year-old son, Jack, is autistic. “One of the things that allowed Jack and me to bond is our shared love for video games, especially Joe Danger. Jack LOVES Joe. Love everything about him. He has a collection of toy motorcycles that are his Joe Dangers; every bike we see on the street is Joe Danger. One of the first things I hear every day when I walk in the door after a long day at work is ‘come on dads, let’s go play Joe Danger!’“.

A secret shame of ours is that the success of No Man? S Sky left our first game Joe Danger unloved. Sadly since iOS culled older games it no longer worked on latest Apple devices? This mail broke our hearts and made us want to set things right? pic.twitter.com/Oz2yTjMUK5 – Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 27, 2022

It’s been a hobby project bringing Joe Danger back to life. Slowly rebuilding it piece by piece through eight years of technology changes? Picture Joe now riding off into the sunset waving at us all, smiling, a proud tear in his eye? pic.twitter.com/51522vKvjw – Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 27, 2022

The parent goes on to explain that Joe Danger is a mechanism for coping with Jack in stressful situations: he can play a little on the phone if he can get over things. Unfortunately, thanks to iOS updates, Joe Danger was one of the many apps that had essentially been rendered unusable and disappeared from the App Store.

“The App Store, I have to admit quite casually, suggests ‘contact the developer’ to update the app so that it works, as if it were something you do every day.“, writes the parent.”But Jack asked me to do it for him, so here I am“.

After receiving Jack’s message, the studio quietly went to work giving new life to the game that was the stepping stone to its own success. “As a game developer it is so easy to underestimate the impact that even your smallest games can have“wrote Sean Murray, announcing the new version of the game.”It amazes me that something you make could be the first game someone has played, hit at an important moment, or even be their favorite thing for a while.“.

