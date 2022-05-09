Puebla de los Angeles.- Mazatlan FC He tried until the end, but in a duel played at the two-time World Cup Cuauhtémoc stadium and despite scoring at the last moment with a goal by Nicolás Vikonis who went on the attack, to finish 2-2 in the 90 minutes.

Puebla hit more from penalties and signed the pass with a 3-1 in his favor in the shootout, with Antony Silva as the hero.

Just three minutes later, the Strip took the lead on the scoreboard. A foul on the edge of the area by Eduard Bello would end up breaking the goal of Nicolás Vikonis, in a free kick shot.

Diego De Buen impacted with power at medium height, stuck to the goalkeeper’s left post to make Cuauhtémoc vibrate, with the 1-0.

It was in the 12th minute, when the home side were close to the second, in a long ball that Vikonis could not stop, the same that Maximilano Araújo tried to sneak into the door, but hit the net from the outside.

Two more minutes, Juan Pablo Segovia, appeared totally alone and rose to the top to score the second of the afternoon, against a very poor mark from the Cañoneros.

Those at home seemed to be absolute dominators of the match.

Mazatlan little by little it was released on the field, but before the 30th minute, a torrential downpour fell on the pitch of Cuauhtémoc.

At 37′, the Morados came back to life, with a goal from Brian Rubio after a series of rebounds from a corner kick, Juan Pablo Segovia tried to deflect it with his head, but left the ball at the mercy, so that Rubio pushed it to the bottom, with 2-1 on the scoreboard.

With the rain and the goal against, the home team lost their compass, even at 40′, they were saved from the second, with a ball that the defense could not clear and Marco Fabián put on the post.

The second half began with an offensive initiative from both teams.

Mazatlan he had the ball, but he lacked depth when he crossed three quarters of the floor.

Puebla made three changes at minute 61. They entered: Federico Mancuello, Lucas Maia and Martín Barragán; left their place: Pablo Parra, Jordi Cortizo and Daniel Aguilar.

For Mazatlán, Gabriel Caballero, gave entry to Iván Moreno and Gonzalo Sosa, leaving the field, Andrés Montaño and Eduard Bello.

On a rebound, Guillermo Martínez made it 2-1, but the range was canceled due to an advanced position.

At the end, Caballero released all his ships to the flight, with the entry of Jorge Zárate and Miguel Sansores, sending Roberto Meraz and Oswaldo Alanís to the bench.

Five minutes from the end, the home team were left with one less, due to the expulsion of Martín Barragán, who after a late sweep saw his second yellow card.

The ball was passed through the entire area of ​​​​the poblanos and on a couple of occasions the goal did not fall.

The referee added six minutes, and on the second of tips, in a corner kick, Nicolás Vikonis scored the equalizer in an incredible way, to unleash the euphoria of the gunboat bench and the Sinaloans who made the trip.

The goalkeeper arrived alone, he finished off with a header and almost on the line a rival player managed to deflect but not enough to avoid the tie.

The winner was defined from the eleven steps, where Puebla was more effective to take the shootout 3-1 and seal their pass to the league.

Federico Mancuello, George Corral and Israel Reyes, scored for Puebla.

On the other side Mazatlan could not with Antony Silva who stopped two and only one slugger could score, Jorge Padilla, Nicolás Díaz and Marco Fabián missed. Only scored, Miguel Sansores.

penalty shootout

Mazatlan FC

Jorge Padilla (0-0) (miss with shot crossed to the left post)

Miguel Sansores (1-1) (scored, with an inside shot at mid-height over the left post)

Nicolás Díaz (2-1) (failed, with charge in the middle and without power that Silva stopped)

Marco Fabián (2-1) (missed with a shot to the middle that Silva guessed to stop)

Puebla

Federico Mancuello (1-0) (scored, charged inside the left post, tricked Vikonis)

Diego De Buen (2-1) (scored, cashed in the middle, tricking Vikonis)

George Corral (2-1) (missed, shot low to left side that went wide)

Israel Reyes (3-1, scored, shot to the right angle that Vikonis guessed but could not contain)

lineups

Puebla

Anthony Silva

Gustavo Ferrareis (83′)

John Paul Segovia

Diego Good

Israel Kings

Maximilano Araujo (88′)

Javier Salas (admonished)

Daniel Aguilar (61′)

Jordi Cortizo (61′) (reprimanded)

Pablo Parra (61′)

William Martinez

Changes:

Puebla

Federico Mancuello (61′)

Lucas Maia (61′)

Martín Barragán (61′) (reprimanded) and (81′, sent off)

Emanuel Gularte (83′)

George Corral (88′)

Mazatlan FC

Nicholas Vikonis

George Padilla

Nestor Glass (76′)

Oswaldo Alanis

Nicolás Díaz (reprimanded)

Jefferson Intriago

Roberto Meraz (76′)

Andres Montano (65′)

Edward Bello (65′)

Brian Rubio (85′)

Changes

Gonzalo Sosa (65′)

Ivan Moreno (65′)

Jorge Zarate (76′)

Miguel Sansores (76′)

Gonzalo Freitas (85′)

