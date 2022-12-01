The cabinet will not send a minister to Qatar on Saturday for the eighth final between the United States and the Netherlands. The Netherlands will have to get further into the tournament if the cabinet is to ponder the thorny issue again.

That match is less emotionally charged than the group match between host country Qatar and the Netherlands, which was visited by Minister of Sport Conny Helder.

pin

In the run-up to the match, Helder was surrounded for weeks by a social and political debate about the question of which statement the Netherlands should make in the stands. That eventually became a hard-to-see pin of the OneLove campaign. Unlike the Belgian and German ministers who visited a match of their country, Helder did not wear a clearly visible bracelet from the OneLove campaign.

Quarterfinal or semifinal

Helder opted for dialogue with the Qatari government and the trade unions to discuss human rights. If the Netherlands wins the game on Saturday, it must be possible to scale up for the quarterfinals. It is therefore obvious that Prime Minister Mark Rutte will come into the picture. For the semi-finals and or the final, that could be the king. See also Özdemir reacts to today's show criticism: "Crap, I've been exposed"

React can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: