In Thialf, the skaters compete for the Dutch all-round and sprint titles. Today in the all-round tournament the 500 meters, the 3000 (women) and 5000 (men) meters are on the program. The sprinters will run their first 500 and 1000 meters, and they will do it again tomorrow. Check out today’s complete program here. All distances can be followed at the bottom of our live widgets.

