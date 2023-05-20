













Specifically, they are nothing less than Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3which will be available through the second modality of this Nintendo pay service.

That is, what is known as Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. These three titles can be played from May 26, 2023.

The first of them, Super Mario AdvanceIt is an adaptation of the original Super Mario Bros. 2 It originally came out on the NES in September 1988.

This version of the GBA was released in March 2001 and includes all of the original game with revamped graphics plus some extra content.

Fountain: Nintendo.

About Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 It’s a new version of the classic Super Mario World for SNES, which came out in November 1990.

This GBA title that will come to Nintendo Switch Online has as its main novelty that Luigi is a playable character and has his movements of Super Mario Bros. 2.

It also includes some extra options which will have to be seen how they are implemented in the current Nintendo console.

As for the third game coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3is based on Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island.

The original version of this title went on sale in August 1995 on the SNES. This adaptation for the Game Boy Advance was published in September 2002.

As in the case of the titles mentioned before, it has a bit of additional content, some adjustments and even corrections.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Among them that the voice of Yoshi that can be heard is that of Kazumi Totaka in addition to having six additional levels. In order for the game to fit on the GBA screen the viewable area was reduced.

Likewise, the support for the extra chip that it included ended up being removed. All because the Game Boy Advance did not need it to generate some effects. This and the other two games are nice additions to the Nintendo service.

