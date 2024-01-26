Mat Piscatella of Circana revealed an interesting fact regarding consumer spending on physical copies of video games sold by Nintendo and Xbox in 2023, revealing that the big N earns more than five times as much as the Redmond company from this point of view. The data refers to the US market.

Precisely, Piscatella states: “In the United States, in 2023, the physical expenditure on software for Nintendo platforms it accounted for more than half of total physical software spending. Physical spending on software for Xbox platforms represented less than 10% of total physical spending.”

This allows us to deduce that PlayStation it captures approximately 40% of revenues in terms of total spending by gaming consumers on physical copies.