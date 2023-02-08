A Californian joker, evidently a big fan of Nintendo, tried to do cancel lessons at the California State University to which he is enrolled in order to be able to follow the Nintendo Directbut his request email was mistaken for a security threat, triggering all the procedures alarm.

Apparently, a professor received an anonymous email asking him to suspend classes due to “a unique event in life” that would happen in the following hours. Although the tone was not particularly threatening, it still made the professor suspicious, who turned to the campus police, who issued a statement about a possible threat received.

Considering the state of alarm in schools in the United States, which also witnessed a series of shootings in 2023, even such a message was taken with due caution by the police. The police then linked the fact that the timing could have to do with the Nintendo Direct, set for today at 23:00 (according to Italian time).

In the meantime, however, the culprit wrote again to the professor, realizing the chaos generated, admitting that the whole thing was “a simple bad joke regarding the Nintendo Direct event,” according to reports from the California State University Police. In any case, additional police patrols will be stationed around the campus today, hoping to only have to witness possible noise at the trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, provided that someone is really able to follow the event during the lessons.

We also remind you that the Nintendo Direct will be held this evening, February 8, 2023, at 11.00 pm and you can follow it live on our Twitch channel.