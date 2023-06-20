Yesterday, quite strong rumors were circulating about a new Nintendo Direct, since as usual, the company always has one of these presentations in the summer to show games. And now that there are no more titles on the horizon, it was obvious that they should have an event to see what they are going to release in the remainder of the year after July.

Through your account TwitterNintendo I confirm the rumors to the fans, having as a confirmed date June 21 o’clock at 7:00 AM Pacific time and 8:00 AM of the time of Mexico. With a duration of forty minutes, which includes more details of Pikmin 4 and games they mention will arrive in the second half of 2023.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 am PT for a #NintendoDirect Livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4. Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

With this, the rumors that one of the leakers who announced the direct ahead of time had started could be real, including the new Mario in two dimensions that comes from the franchise New. In turn, a remake of some of SNESit is speculated that it could be Super Metroid or the first revelation of the supposed return of the saga Chrono trigger.

Editor’s note: Nothing about Summer Game Fest really excited me, but this has sent my hype sky high, so we’ll be reporting on the highlights of this long-awaited stream.