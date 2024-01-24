For a couple of years now, Nintendo has shared concerts of its most beloved series on YouTube. We already saw it with Splatoon and Animal Crossing, and now it is the turn of The Legend of Zelda. That's right, it has been confirmed that next February we will be able to enjoy a musical presentation made up of some of the most important compositions in this series completely free of charge, and from the comfort of our home.

Through its official Twitter account, Nintendo of America confirmed that On February 9, a special The Legend of Zelda concert will be published on its official YouTube channel. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown what time this musical presentation will be available. However, it is important to mention that this event will not take place live, but rather it is a pre-recording.

Mark your calendars for this special The Legend of #Zelda Orchestra Concert! 🎶 Visit our official YouTube channel on 2/9 to watch the full, pre-recorded performance: https://t.co/KM8OywoysE pic.twitter.com/d0xqNw03Ve — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 24, 2024

The best of all, is that a concert will also be held Splatoon 3 Deep Cut on February 10, and will also be available on Nintendo's YouTube channel for free. These two presentations were planned for Nintendo Live 2024 that was going to take place in Japan at the beginning of the year. However, as you may remember, this celebration was canceled after a series of threats. Along with this, multiple official Big N tournaments were also canceled.

While it's a shame that these events were cancelled, Nintendo hasn't thrown all of its plans in the trash, and at least we'll have two pretty big music events next month. Remember, The Legend of Zelda concert will be available on February 9, 2024, followed by Splatoon 3 Deep Cut on February 10. On related topics, Sony CEO talks about The Legend of Zelda movie. Likewise, developers of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown They want to make a Zelda game.

Editor's Note:

Nintendo concerts are always spectacular. The work they have done in the past has always managed to satisfy fans, and considering that the Splatoon and Animal Crossing musical events they previously gave us were recorded before an audience, it will be interesting to see if the lack of an audience affects it in some way. the emotion that can be conveyed in a YouTube video.

Via: Nintendo of America