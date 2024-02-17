It brings together parties and platforms from Mazarrón, Cartagena, San Pedro, San Javier, Fuente Álamo, Alguazas, Torre Pacheco and Cehegín, and will be presented on Tuesday

Jerónimo Moya, from X Cehegín, José Gabriel García Bernabé, from Unidad por Alguazas and Jesús Giménez, from MC.

Saturday, February 17, 2024, 07:16











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Nine independent formations from the Region have taken the step and have reached a “historic collaboration agreement” to join the Regional Municipalist Movement, which will be presented next Tuesday at the Casino de Murcia. It is a network that…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



