The net market value of Nike, as of December 16, 2022, had reached $166.19 billion.

The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange confirmed in its statement that reported revenues in the second quarter amounted to $ 13.3 billion, an increase of 17 percent compared to last year and an increase of 27 percent.

The US company’s sales amounted to $5.4 billion.

The Egyptian journalist, Amir Eid Al-Halim, marketing director at Al-Masry Al-Port Said Club, told “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the profits achieved by “Nike” are natural because of the spread and great popularity it has within the most famous American sports such as American football and tennis, And the Professional Basketball League, adding that these sports revolve around billions of dollars, the most important of which is sponsorship rights, in which Nike plays a major role.

The Egyptian journalist, who studied marketing in the United States, revealed that the American people view their brand “Nike” as a symbol of pride and an icon that must be supported and preserved, adding that such companies are not affected by economic inflation because of the sponsorship rights they have in previous agreements. Years ago with the major American teams specifically.

The most important reason for the company’s success in facing inflation is represented in its large sales volume in the sports shoes category, which constitutes an increase in sales of 45 percent.

Shareholder returns

For 21 years, Nike has been distributing profits to its shareholders. In the second quarter, the company returned nearly $2.1 billion to shareholders, including a dividend of $480 million, up 10 percent from the previous year.

The company’s brand generated $12.7 billion, up 28 percent.

The company’s revenues in North America rebounded by 30 percent to reach $5.8 billion, in addition to an 11 percent increase in revenues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to reach $3.5 billion.

Nike crisis in China

Against those previous increases, sales in China fell 3 percent from a year ago to $1.8 billion.

In a tour of the famous selling sites in China, “Sky News Arabia Economy” monitored the existence of Chinese brands of clothing and sports shoes with names close to the name of the American brand “Nike”, as the search box on these sites was programmed to direct the consumer looking for “Nike” products to Similar products made in China with different brand lettering.

And sales of sportswear companies “Adidas” and “Nike” fell last year 2021 by 78 and 59 percent, respectively, on China’s largest e-commerce platform between businesses and consumers, after Chinese consumers called for a boycott of international brands that avoid purchasing raw materials. from Xinjiang City.

The general closure imposed by China in the face of the Corona pandemic was also one of the most important reasons for the decline in brand sales in China.