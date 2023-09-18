The former Minister of Finance José Manuel Restrepo, who currently serves as rector of the EIA University, the former School of Engineering of Antioquia, reported this Sunday afternoon that unfortunately his niece, Ana María Serrano Céspedes, was murdered in Mexicowhere he studied Medicine.

According to Restrepo, the 18-year-old girl was the victim of a femicide.

Ana María Serrano murdered in Mexico

Ana María Serrano Céspedes, in the center.

“NEVER NEVER !! I thought I could be so close to an act as brutal as it is despicable than FEMICIDE. Today, with the pain in my soul and heart, I cannot accept remaining silent while these types of acts continue with impunity anywhere in the world. It happened on this occasion to my niece Ana María Serrano Céspedes in Mexico, and the only thing we want is #JusticiaParaAnaMaria #NiUnaMas” (sic and capital letters), Restrepo noted on his ‘X’ account, formerly Twitter.

“Ana María deserved to live many years, to be a cardiologist, to eventually have a family and to radiate her intelligence, creativity, vivacity, joy and love to society. We will always remember you with love and affection Nana,” Restrepo added in a heartbreaking message.

Since then, the messages of support after what happened have not stopped coming. The general cry is for justice.

‘He was a victim of femicide’

The renowned lawyer María Ximena Céspedes, mother of the young woman, reported the tragedy through her social networks.

“My daughter was the victim of a femicide, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on September 12 in our house”said.

“She was barely 18 years old and had a whole life ahead of her. Her dream was to be a cardiologist,” added Céspedes, who reported that the alleged murderer is detained.

