To report the incident, with a video on Instagram, is the same boy: “We never got out of the car, luckily”
Nicolò Pirlo, son of Andrea, denounced an assault suffered on the streets of Turin with a video he posted on Instagram: “I was in the car with a friend and this group of guys tried to get in. Then they kicked us the car and they threw stones at us. Luckily we never got out of the car,” he commented.
punches, spits and stones
The four boys who have their faces and heads covered with a hood spit, throw stones and kick. “Is it normal to find four boys in the center of Turin throwing stones at the car, spitting and kicking?” is the question Nicolò asks himself.
