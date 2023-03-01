Singer Nickol Sinchi he said goodbye in the middle of an ovation from his audience in Bajo Piura after belonging to Corazón Serrano for 9 years.

Nickol Sinchi He shocked his followers during his last performance in Bajo Piura and said goodbye to Corazón Serrano. The young artist took the microphone to thank her mentors in music, as well as all her fans, for her support for more than nine years. In the midst of her emotions, the public stood up to applaud her while the interpreter of “Hasta la raíz” in cumbia version gave her last words as a member of the successful group from Piura.

Nickol Sinchi had words of thanks

“Thank the Corazón Serrano musical school. For me it has been an honor and a pride to have belonged to Corazón Serrano, a dream come true. And to my musical parents Edwin Guerrero, Lorenzo and Irma, and also to the Neyra Warriors,” said the singer, initially moved.

Nickol Sinchi also did not forget the new income of the musical group and asked his followers to continue betting on the ‘Reyes de la Cumbia Sanjuanera’. “Thank you all for the support, I hope you also support the new talents that already belong to Corazón Serrano, like Cielito, Edu.”

The singer who entered Corazón Serrano when she was barely 14 years old also took advantage of the moment to address her family in Villa El Salvador, in Lima, and express all the love she feels for her little son. “A special greeting also to my family in Lima and to my son, every decision he made is for him, because I think of him and because I love him very much.”

Nickol Sinchi would soon marry Jorge Chapa

Finally, Nickol Sinchi was grateful that his farewell was in Bajo Piura, since he considers the place as his second home.

On the other hand, a fact that caused surprise were the words of the animator: “You know that we love you very much, Nickol. From here, we’ll see each other at your wedding.” As is known, Nickol Sinchi is happily in love with the father of her son, also a singer Jorge Chapa.