At barely 24 years old and with a lot of nerves and emotions, Nickol Sinchi will offer his first show as a soloist in the land where he was born, this time supported by friends and family. Her talented companions from Corazón Serrano will no longer be there, nor will the great Piura orchestra that has 30 years of experience on stage. She will have to show everything she has learned from her in the nine years that she was in the group that made her famous.

Before the concert that he will offer this Saturday, June 3 at the Villa Boulevard Gastronomic Market, Nickol Sinchi offered an interview to La República in which he reviewed his stage in Serrano Heart. In addition, she talked about what Villa El Salvador means to her, the support of her family, her goals as a soloist and how she has been preparing to give a quality show.

—Why did you choose Villa El Salvador as the starting point for your solo career?

—We chose Villa El Salvador because it is the land where I was born. It is my neighborhood and it is my town, although many people told me: ‘Why Villa El Salvador?’ I love all the places in Peru, but I chose Villa El Salvador because there are the people who saw me dream from the beginning, since I was nine years old and I picked up a microphone for the first time. In Villa El Salvador they also supported me a lot when I started this career as a singer, before joining big groups. So, I want to dream again of something new and start where I was born.

YOU CAN SEE: Nickol Sinchi explains his reasons for leaving Corazón Serrano after nine years

—How do you dream of that first show?

— In my mind I have an image, but at the hour of the hour many things can happen regarding emotions. I imagine something great, something beautiful and the best of all is that it will be in the company of the public that loves me and that I also appreciate.

—How do you control your nerves?

— I’m super nervous about this release, which is already on June 3. But I’m also excited because I’m recording a song for the record we want to release.

Nickol Sinchi will be accompanied by his entire orchestra in Villa El Salvador. Photo: Nickol Sinchi Press

—Will your show be pure cumbia?

— The idea is to qualify it with some huayno or merengue. I am a lover of folklore. I want to dare to sing other genres. I really like challenges.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Claudia Urbina, ex-Corazón Serrano, launches as a soloist: “There will be challenges and moments of doubt”

—When you were in Corazón Serrano, you alternated with four or five singers. Now it will be just you. How are you preparing that voice?

— I want to take the opportunity to send a very special greeting to my teacher Isabel Iñigo, with whom I have been studying singing for a long time. Thank you for your patience, because honestly it’s the first time I’ve studied singing and the truth is that she is helping me a lot in many things. Isabel Iñigo is a layer and I am more than happy that she can help me grow little by little. When I retired from Corazón Serrano, I wanted to grow professionally and study singing, to take care of my voice and offer something very beautiful to the public.

Nickol Sinchi and his time at Corazón Serrano

—When you entered Corazón Serrano, many classified you as Edita’s replacement. Were you afraid not to measure up?

“Well, some people did mean it that way, but actually I have never considered myself Edita’s successor because I believe that each person has played a very important role within the group. Edita has been a fundamental piece there, even to this day. I didn’t consider myself his replacement, I wanted to come in and be known as Nickol Sinchi. Obviously, joining a large group scared me not to measure up because little by little one learns, one begins to let go and gains more experience. But, thanks to the people we had around us, they helped us a lot.

—How did you get inspired and sing songs of heartbreak and pain at only 14 years old?

— The truth is that I imagined the scene in my head, I tried to get inside the lyrics. I do each song as if it were mine. In addition, one is acting at the time of interpretation. I hadn’t gone through (love disappointments), but I got so into the role that it seemed that I had had many love disappointments in my life. I was a long-suffering girl.

—Do you think that in Corazón Serrano they let them all shine equally?

— Of course, they are in charge of giving the same importance to each member and they bet on each one. The key was to give all the girls the same value and give each other the same push to get ahead. But apart from that, the effort that you put into what you are doing has a lot to do with it. They can support you and give you a lot of material to work on, but it’s up to you to shine as you would like.

Nickol Sinchi and his stage in Corazón Serrano

YOU CAN SEE: Daughter of ‘Gato’ Bazán does not plan to enter Corazón Serrano: “I want to grow hand in hand with my father”

—And what is the bad thing about being in such a large group and with such a busy schedule?

— Perhaps I have lost what it is to spend time with the family, but I have already been recovering all that time. But I do not regret it because, thanks to that, I have been able to achieve many things. They are sacrifices that one makes in order to pursue their dreams and get ahead. Thank God, I still have my whole family and now they are working with me. Now I have the chance to be surrounded by all their love. I feel that all the effort that was made years ago (…) has not been in vain.

—When you got pregnant, were you afraid of being kicked out of Corazón Serrano, just like what happened with Ana Claudia Urbina?

— Honestly, I have not been afraid because they knew what my situation was. Besides, I had been in the group for five years. Since we lived together, it was something that I couldn’t hide because they saw me. From the beginning, they knew that I was expecting a beautiful baby, so they were very supportive. I was not afraid. What did scare me was not being able to perform on all the trips or suddenly it would give me some discomfort. I have always said it and I will always say it, I am very grateful to them because they took great care of me all these years that I have worked there and, even more, when I was expecting my baby. They took care of me on trips, they conceited me.

—Are you aware that they will always ask you about Corazón Serrano? Do you feel that it is like a heavy backpack?

“It doesn’t bother me, honestly. It is something beautiful that has passed through my life for nine years. They are people who have given me the opportunity to emerge professionally and economically. I will always remember them fondly. I know that they will always link me to the group and it is normal.

Nickol Sinchi spent 9 years at Corazón Serrano.

YOU CAN SEE: Amaranta happy for singing caporales and morenadas: “We are never going to stop doing punk”

Nickol Sinchi and his vision as a soloist

—For how long has it been going through your little head to go solo and have this musical company with your family?

— Actually, it is something that I am taking up again because in 2013 I had my group with my father, we traveled to various places. It’s not something we’re just starting. We are retaking it with great affection because it has been a very beautiful project, with many illusions. So why leave it out? It has been on standby for a long time, so we decided to return to the project that we had many years ago.

—How did your dad react when you told him you were going to resume the project?

— I was already sure of taking a step to the side of Corazón Serrano. So, I get home, I tell my dad what he had in mind. For me it was something exciting. Since I told him, I had the support of him and that of my entire family. I’m not alone.

Nickol Sinchi with his parents Agustín Sinchi and Gladys Urbano. Photo: Facebook



YOU CAN SEE: What is the family business that Nickol Sinchi will have after leaving Corazón Serrano?

— You said you’ve already recorded a song. Is it a cover or is it your own song?

—It’s a cover, but we made the decision to record it because the lyrics have a very significant message. You’ll know very soon what song I’m talking about.

—Is it a cover that is in fashion or is it a new cover?

– It’s not fashionable. It is a subject that I have always heard from a very young age and it has enormous meaning for me and my family. I’m sure people will really like the lyrics too.

—And when do you plan to release your own song?

—We are also working on unpublished songs. So I’m into everything, actually. I see themes from the release, from the dressing rooms, from the musicians. We are preparing everything so that people are happy and take a show as they deserve.

—Will there be duets on your first album?

—Many beautiful collaborations are coming, among them with a group that is not from here (from Peru). I can’t say now because they’re going to kill me.

—What is your big dream five years from now?

— We are viewing ourselves with internationalization. First, we want to work well here in Peru, but we are expecting to work abroad as well.

—Only with tours or would you like to settle in another country?

— I have not thought about settling in another country, but who knows. What I have thought about is going abroad with unpublished songs and opening a new market abroad. That is the dream we have as an orchestra. Behind me there are many people who are pushing this cart. And I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of them for their support and for having the same emotion and mentality as me. Let’s get ahead together.

Nickol Sinchi hopes that his orchestra will go international. Photo: Nickol Sinchi Press

YOU CAN SEE: Alex Guerrero makes revelations about his departure from Corazón Serrano: “They paid me very little”

Nickol Sinchi gives a preview of his concert

Prior to his debut as a solo singer, Nickol Sinchi participated in a recording for the program “Domingos de fiesta” on TV Peru, a space that is hosted by Cielo Torres. In the images broadcast on TikTok, the former member of Corazón Serrano performs the song “Nostalgia”.

#Nickol #Sinchi #exCorazón #Serrano #confesses #considered #Editas #successor