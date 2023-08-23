Nicaragua will open its first tapir or tapir watching park, an endangered species in the country, for scientific purposes, the former director of the National Zoo Eduardo Sacasa told EFE on Friday.

After Costa Rica, Nicaragua will be the second country in Central America to have this activity, which will make it possible to learn about and contribute to the conservation of this species, of which there are about 400 specimens in their natural habitat in the countrywhere, according to the specialist, his situation is “critical”.

The sighting of tapirs or tapirs It will last for at least three days in its initial phase, he said.

The adventure can be carried out in the mountains of a farm located next to the El Delta del Estero Real nature reserve, El Viejo municipality, Chinandega department, 200 kilometers northwest of Managua, where 6 tapirs born in captivity have already been released and are already reproducing.

Tapirs have a gestation period of up to 13 months and sThey eat vegetables, fruits and herbs.and they can live in captivity from 35 to 40 years, while in their natural habitat their years are reduced to 12 or 13 years by predators, according to data from the former director of the Zoo.

Sacasa, who has been contributing to the conservation of this species for more than 25 years, stressed that it will be a great step to preserve the species and repopulate the Chinandega area with tapirs, where they ceased to exist 150 years ago due to unregulated hunting.

Tapir ‘Agostina’ released

The announcement was made after the release of the tapir called “Agostina”, a 400-pound, four-and-a-half-year-old mammal that was released into the reserve.

Born in the Nicaraguan Zoo, “Agostina” lived on the farm in a corral conditioned for her comfort, until she was ready for her release.

The “Agostina” tapir came out of its corral, calmly and unhurriedly, sniffing everything around it, under the eyes of its caretaker, and that of the park rangers who will take care of its well-being in its natural habitat.

The tapir was lost in the forest in full view and patience of all, testing the water of a stream, bathing in the river and eating all the plants that crossed his path, but not before placing a satellite collar with a frequency number that will allow them to know their location whenever it is required.

The collars are placed on each released tapir and it is hoped that more funds will be raised to hang another pair of mammals that are also waiting for their long-awaited freedom in the next month.

‘Forest Gardeners’

These animals are known as “forest gardeners”, because they repopulate trees by spreading seeds when they feed, they are almost extinct in Nicaragua and only exist in the jungles of the Caribbean Coast of Nicaragua, where hunting is uncontrollable.

In order for the tapir to be declared free of being in danger of extinction, there would have to be a minimum population of 1,500 specimens in Nicaragua and “right now it is critical,” Sacasa said.

“We estimate that there are no more than 450 (specimens) and that is nothing for an animal that is in danger of extinction,” he said.

He explained that the idea is to release them in the reserve, where it existed 150 years ago.

In the forests of Nicaragua, the mother tapir is killed to be able to take the baby and sell it for up to 1,000 dollars (918 euros), according to Sacasa, who leads the so-called “Nicaragua Tapir” project, which seeks to preserve the species.

Nicaragua has become one of the few countries with the most tapirs born in captivityand that will now be reproduced in their natural habitat and under protection, as they also have the support of local authorities.

With the sighting project, scheduled to start in two months, on the Los Cervantes farm, with more than 2,000 hectares, it is also expected to do ecotourism, because the place is full of thick tropical forest, well-preserved and fully monitored springs. .

Gray opossums, foxes, turtles, rabbits, white-winged doves or white-winged doves, scarlet macaws, hawks, red-fronted parakeets and even iris-billed and razor-billed toucans have been released at the site.

All these animals, mostly rescued from abuse and trade, were returned to nature, previously trained to survive.

EFE

Also read in EL TIEMPO: