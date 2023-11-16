Joel Kiviranta enjoyed the points.

Colorado Avalanche knocked out the Anaheim Ducks in their home bowl with a crushing score of 8–2.

Colorado’s Finnish superstar Mikko Rantanen was left without power points in the fireworks.

Signed the NHL contract last Sunday Joel Kiviranta instead, he blew it in his second NHL game of the fall.

The 27-year-old Finnish winger sparked the match with his 1+2 performances.

Kiviranta picked up his first power point of the season in the second inning when he got the second serve by Fredrik Olofsson to the finish line. Like Kiviranta, the Swede moved to Colorado from Dallas for this season.

In the third period, the Ducks collapsed completely. Colorado scored no fewer than five goals, of which Kiviranta was involved in two.

Kiviranta, who played a good nine minutes in the match, ran away first Pavel Mintyukov and Ilya Lyubushin up the middle to score and pass just 21 seconds later Andrew Cogliano 7–2 goal.

The three-point night was Kiviranta’s first in the NHL regular season. In his rookie season in 2019–20, he scored a memorable hat trick in the playoffs, when Dallas specifically knocked Colorado out of the playoffs in the second round tiebreaker.