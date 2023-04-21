The NGO Cirugía Solidaria, an independent non-profit institution, set up its advisory council this Friday, which will be represented by companies, institutions and professionals from the Region that support the medical-humanitarian work of the Community NGO.

This advisory body, which will be chaired by the territorial director of CaixaBank in the Region of Murcia, Olga García Saz, will advise on the organization’s decision-making through strategic recommendations.

Likewise, an honorary president of the advisory committee was appointed, a position that falls to the figure of the surgeon Pascual Parrilla, who in his time as head of the surgery area of ​​the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, supported the birth of Solidarity Surgery 23 years ago.

The president of Solidarity Surgery, surgeon José Manuel Rodríguez, explained at the founding ceremony that “it is a luxury and a privilege to have the experience and talent of this council, which can provide us with very valuable information for the development and implementation of our work, since no one is a specialist in all areas, and this heterogeneous group is made up of experts who will be of great help in the challenges and different areas of work that we face”.

For this year, the organization has set various objectives, such as publicizing the work carried out by the organization during its 23-year history, generating pride of belonging among Murcian society, and gathering support for its upcoming missions in Kenya and Senegal.

For her part, the territorial director of CaixaBank in the Region of Murcia, Olga García, declared that “based on the social DNA that characterizes CaixaBank, I am proud to chair this advisory council whose objective is to facilitate the implementation of activities humanitarian aid in the most disadvantaged countries.

As Rodríguez explained, “we have managed to be a reference organization for the national and international medical society, but we also want to be one for the citizens of the Region of Murcia, so that they can learn about our work and be linked to it.”

The NGO Cirugía Solidaria was created in 2000 at the initiative of a group of surgeons, anesthetists and nurses from the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, with the aim of providing medical assistance through surgery to vulnerable populations or those at risk of exclusion. In these 20 years of existence, it has participated in a total of 24 projects, 22 of them eminently surgical, and one for training in Equatorial Guinea.

These projects have been developed in the Saharawi camps in Tindouf (Algeria), in Bengbis (Cameroon), Kafana (Mali), Thiadiayé (Senegal) and Maragua (Kenya). Its activity in Africa in these years has been carried out by more than 130 cooperators, the team has always had the permanent participation of members of Solidarity Surgery, and the eventual participation of other volunteers with a special interest in cooperation, it is worth noting the enthusiasm Contributed by the more than 40 cooperators in the MIR training period.

The initial objective of the organization was, fundamentally, surgical aid, but little by little they discovered other social and health needs. Thus, medical projects, aid in schools, environmental, gender or health training of local personnel have been incorporated.

The president of Surgery concluded that “we can say that our founding objective remains intact: helping others through cooperation. Our intention is to continue collaborating in underprivileged countries and contribute what we know how to do best, give health. Thus giving meaning to the Hippocratic Oath that we took one day, all with the help of many people, with work and with great enthusiasm».

The Advisory Council of the NGO Cirugía Solidaria is made up of:

José Manuel Rodríguez (Surgeon. President of Solidarity Surgery).

Dolores Hernández Palazón (Nurse. Vice President of Solidarity Surgery).

Quiteria Francisca Hernández (Surgeon. Secretary of Solidarity Surgery).

Pascual Parrilla Paricio (Surgeon).

Olga García Saz (Territorial Director of CaixaBank in Murcia).

Calos Egea Krauel (President of the Cajamurcia Foundation).

Yayo Delgado (Estrella de Levante Foundation).

Adrian Valverde (Primafrio Foundation).

Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer (Director of THE TRUTH).

Francisco Jarauta (Philosopher and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Murcia).

José Luján (Rector of the University of Murcia).

Josefina García Lozano (Rector of the San Antonio Catholic University).

Pedro Martinez Hernandez (Businessman).

Jesus Antonio Tarazona (Businessman).

Julio Marín Rancel (Hydrogea).

Francisco Miralles (President of the College of Physicians of Murcia).

Paula Payá (President of the College of Pharmacists of the Region of Murcia).

Ana Martín Organist (Rotary Club).

Jorge Martínez (Publicist).

Javier Escolano (Notary).