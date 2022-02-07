A living legend as linebacker Von Millerare among those who, in theory, should hold more than one Super Bowl title, something that is within their reach, since a single victory separates him and Los Angeles Rams to raise the trophy vince lombardi as NFL champions.

Miller, was already a champion once, when he was running in 2016, and was a member of the Denver Broncos, who defeated the Carolina Panthers 10-24, and was named Most valuable Player of the Super Bowl.

The game ended with 2.5 tackles, of which the Broncos scored, in addition to adding 6 tackles, to round off a historic performance with the win.

New opportunity

In 2021, his time with the Broncos ended, and he was traded to Los Angeles Ramswhere today, is one week away from playing Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals6 years after his only title.

Miller, who has been selected 8 times to the Pro Bowl4 times to the first team All-ProDefensive Rookie of the Year, and 4 times selected to the second team All Pro, could capitalize on another title in his already outstanding career, helping the Rams achieve what would also be the second Super Bowl in their history.