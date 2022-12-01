unfortunately for Kyle Pitts of the atlanta falconshis second season in the National Football League (NFL) is over, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that he suffered from a tear in the medial collateral ligament of his right knee.

Pitts, the Falcons’ star tight end, has already had surgery to repair the damage to his joint, and is in good spirits after sharing a photo from a hospital bed, captioning “Day 1,” referring to the recovery process.

The 22-year-old’s severe injury occurred in the week 11 win over the chicago bearsleaving the match in the first minutes of the third period, undergoing an MRI, which confirmed the tear.

sad goodbye

Last season, his first on the gridiron, Pitts, who was the fourth overall pick by the Drafthe shone by surpassing a thousand yards per reception, with a total of one thousand and 26 yards, and a touchdown, on 68 receptions.

But in his second year, which sadly ended prematurely, although he had already surpassed his scoring mark from last year, adding 2 touchdowns, his receiving yardage was 356, in 28 receptions, not being very favored. for the Falcons’ offense, with Marcus Mariota as their quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons are in second position in the South Division of the National Conference, with 5 wins and 7 losses, behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have 5 wins and 6 losses.