The German American football professional Jakob Johnson no longer has a chance of making the playoffs with the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. The Raiders lost 20:23 at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and suffered their 9th defeat in their 16th game of the season. Johnson was initially released in November, was most recently under contract for the Raiders' training squad and was used again and again. This week he was called back into the active professional squad by Las Vegas.
