During the last 5 weeks of the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens They didn’t count on their star quarterback, lamar jacksonwho was out of action since week 13 in the NFL in the victory against the denver broncosdue to a knee injury.

In this period, counting the game against the Broncos, in which Jackson was injured very early in the game, the Ravens achieved a record of 3 wins and 3 losses with Tyler Huntely replacing Lamar complying, but without convincing, although qualifying for the postseason.

Today, the uncertainty surrounding the health of Lamar Jackson continues to be a matter of concern, because only 3 days before they play the wild card round against the AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15, with whom Baltimore shares a division, and the ‘quarterback’ aims to miss the game.

It manifests itself in networks

This afternoon Lamar Jackson himself, who was the Most valuable Player of the NFL in 2019, he was in charge of giving an update on the state of his knee on social networks, implying that the prognosis is not good, and everything would indicate that he will not be available against the Bengals.

“Thank you all for your support and concern regarding my injuries. I want to give everyone an update as I am in the recovery process. I suffered a grade 2 PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain bordering on a strain 3. There is still swelling around my knee and my knee remains unstable. I am still in a good mood as I continue my treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be with my guys more than anything, but I can’t give 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I’m still hoping we still have a chanceJackson wrote on Twitter.

At the time of the injury, both the Ravens and the Bengals had a record of 8 wins and 4 losses at the top of the AFC North, which finally ended up staying for the second year in a row with the Bengals, and now they are preparing to face each other in the wild card round, looking to advance to the divisional round, and follow the path to Super Bowl LVII