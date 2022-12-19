Dramatically, at a big football game, the Jacksonville Jaguars they defeated the dallas cowboys in extra time, after an interception of rayshawn jenkins who returned to the end zone, to give Florida a 34-40 victory, in week 15 of the NFL.

It was another display of talent from Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 pick in the Draft from last year, who is gradually turning into that great quarterback that is expected.

Lawrence, 23, finished 27 of 42 completions, 318 passing yards, 4 passes for touchdownan interception, this being his first 4-pass TD game in his young career.

Switched on

With these numbers, Trevor Lawrence reaches 24 touchdown passes, tied for fifth currently with Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphinsand with Kirk Cousins ​​of the Minnesota Vikings, in addition to 3,520 passing yards, with only 7 interceptions, and 66 percent completion rate.

The victory has a record of 6 wins and 8 losses, which keeps them in the fight to get into the postseason, located in ninth position in the American Conference, behind the Tennessee Titans 7-6 and los angeles chargersand the 7-7 New York Jets.

There are only 3 games left to play in the Jaguars calendar, facing pure rivals from the American Conference, the Jets in week 16, the Houston Texans in week 17 and the Titans in week 18.