The confrontation between Kansas City Chiefs and the buffalo bills He did not disappoint in the divisional round of the American Conference of the NFL, leaving a real great game, which ended up being won by the Chiefs in overtime.

The Bills were only 13 seconds away from reaching the Championship Game, however, this was enough for patrick mahomes will find Travis Kelce, who left in the field goal zone harrison butker, who connected from 49 yards, sending the game into overtime.

Josh Allen, quarterback of the Bills, who had a great game of 329 yards, completing 27 of 37 passes, with 4 touchdown passes without interception, was on the bench watching the actions of the Chiefs, unable to believe it.

Prior to the tie, Allen and the Bills took the lead on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis, at which point it looked like they had the win in their pocket. Davis finished with 201 yards on 8 receptions, with 4 touchdowns.

Already in overtime, with an attack that consumed about 5 minutes of the clock, the Chiefs advanced to the 10-yard line, and it was here, when the victory was finalized, when Mahomes found Travis Kelce again in the end zone. , giving a dramatic triumph to those led by Andy Reed.

Mahomes also had a brilliant game, with 378 total yards, 33 of 44 completions, with 3 touchdown passes, no interceptions, in addition to rushing for 69 yards on 7 carries, scoring once.

Tyreek Hill he finished with 150 yards, 11 receptions scoring once, while Kelce, who plays tight end, had 8 receptions for 96 yards, with one touchdown.

It was one of the best games in recent times, which will go down in history for the somersaults that occurred in the final minutes, and for the quality and spectacular nature of its players.

The Chiefs’ next challenge will be the Championship Game against the amazing Cincinnati Bengals from Joe Burrow.