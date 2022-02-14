The second title of superbowl from Los Angeles Rams in the NFL, after winning 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengalswas accompanied by a new award for his extraordinary wide receiver, cooper kupp.

After the win, Kupp was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP for its acronym in English), after his important contribution, with 8 receptions, 92 yards, with 2 touchdowns.

In this way, Kupp became the second wide receiver in the last 4 years to receive this award, after julian edelman I got it in 2019 with the New England Patriots.

year of madness

Cooper Kupp, 28, thus ended one of the best seasons in history for a wide receiver, something that began in the regular season, winning the triple crown, leading in receiving yards with 1,947, receptions with 145 , and annotations via reception with 16.

Also, a couple of days ago, he was named Offensive Player of the Yearhis first award of this type, causing discontent in many people, who wanted him to also be awarded the Most Valuable award for his great campaign.

Ultimately, Kupp was elected to Pro Bowland the first team All-Pro for the first time in his career, culminating in the cherry on the cake, which was his first Vince Lombardi trophy as Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP.