Neymar underwent surgery on his ankle: expectation for recovery

Brazilian striker NeymarThe 31-year-old underwent surgery this Friday in Qatar for his ligament injury in his right ankle, an intervention that “developed very well,” announced his club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Successful operation

The surgery took place at the ASPETR clinic in Doha and was carried out by three doctors, one of them Rodrigo Lasmar, from the Brazilian national team, PSG detailed in a statement.

“From now on, the player will maintain a rest and care protocol,” adds the brief note.

By announcing that Neymar had to undergo surgery last Monday, PSG already advanced that their Brazilian star would have to be out for between three and four months, with which he will miss the remainder of the season.

Neymar crying for the elimination of Brazil

The most expensive player in history suffered a severe sprain in his right ankle (a joint that has been injured repeatedly during his career) during a league match on February 20 against Lille.

Subsequent medical tests showed that Neymar suffered ligament damage, which eventually forced him to undergo surgery again.

Last November, the player suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle with a small bone edema during the Brazil-Serbia match in the World Cup in Qatar, which left him out for the two games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

PABLO ROMERO AND EFE

More sports news