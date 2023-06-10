Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

Brazilian striker Neymar revealed that he knew in advance that his Argentine friend Lionel Messi would leave Paris Saint-Germain, France, to sign with American Inter Miami, before the world champion announced this to the media.

Neymar made these statements during an interview broadcast on Friday, the YouTube channel of the Brazilian Basketball League.

“I already knew that!” the Capital Club striker said with a laugh. In response to a question about his reaction to the announcement of the departure of his former Argentine colleague to Florida.

The Parisian striker gave this interview in Miami, where he took advantage of his vacation to attend one of the NBA Finals matches between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Brazilian international striker, who played alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner for the best player in the world, explained in Barcelona (2013-2017) and in Saint-Germain (2021-2023): “I knew he would come here, we have already talked about it. He will be happy in Miami.”

Neymar, who has doubts about his future after another season marred by injuries, added: “I am very happy for him and at the same time a little sad that he left” from the Parisian club, stressing that Messi will help the American League to reach a new milestone. “It will be a more popular league, with more viewers, and everyone should benefit from it.”

Messi, 35, who won the World Cup in Qatar last year, chose to leave for Miami at the end of his career, rather than return to his favorite club Barcelona or join his great Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in exchange for a fictional deal.