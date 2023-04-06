(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday at breakfast with columnists that the next names he will nominate for directors of the Central Bank will be people who defend the interests of the government, reported the policy commentator. and economics from GloboNews Julia Duailibi, who participated in the meeting, on her Twitter account.

According to the journalist, Lula recalled that next year he will nominate two directors for the monetary authority, who will participate in meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), responsible for defining the basic interest rate.

The president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, has been criticized by Lula and other members of the government and allies because of the current level of the basic interest rate, at 13.75% per year.

Campos Neto was appointed to the post by former President Jair Bolsonaro. Also in the previous administration, the National Congress approved the autonomy of the Central Bank, which gives a mandate to Campos Neto in charge of the autarchy.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo)