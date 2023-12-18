A party that knows no stopping

The year is coming to an end, but in IndyCar it's still time to celebrate Josef Newgardenwinner eight months ago of the Indianapolis 500 2023. The first American to triumph since 2016 in one of the most historic races on the planet, the Penske driver managed to outwit Marcus Ericsson in an incredible and sensational finale with very high tension, not allowing the Swede to bring home his second consecutive success.

The presentation of the trophy

Victory in the Indianapolis 500 has long been celebrated with various awards traditions, on and off the track. The last, in chronological order, is the assignment of Borg-Warner Trophy, i.e. a large cup that includes bas-reliefs of the face, names, average speed and date of success of all the drivers who achieved success in Indianapoliswith the delivery of a small replica of the trophy: “This is by far the best Christmas season I have ever experienced – declared Newgarden during the ceremony – I have to say that for me it is the greatest honor you can have in motorsports. Looking at the history of this event, it has truly transcended motorsports and the automotive industry. It was surreal for me to finally win. Of course, it's not just about me. It was a team effort by many people. Just having this career, being a part of Indianapolis, being able to qualify for the event is a huge thing. Being able to win is something I can't describe, I couldn't describe it until I managed to win with our team. To be honest, words fail me, because I want to be very respectful of what this event is and what it means to so many people in this community. Sometimes I lack the words to speak eloquently enough about what it is, but it means a lot to me to be a part of it. And it was a great honor to now be a champion of the event.”

The other traditions

The presentation of the trophy is just one of the many traditions reserved for the winner of the Indianapolis 500. Immediately after the conclusion of the race, the driver and his car are welcomed into the Victory Lanewith the triumphant who, after the crown of the time, also receives a milk bottle. Furthermore, exactly twenty years ago, Gil de Ferran was the first pilot in history kiss the tiles which represent the starting and finishing lines of the oval, with the gesture that was then repeated by all the other winners of subsequent editions.