Ritzing, Austria.- The New Zealand National Team corresponded to the unofficial match against the Qatar National Team, the last organizer of the Soccer World Cup and the next rival of the Mexico National Team in the 2023 Gold Cup in the group stage on Sunday 02 July of this year.

The match played at the Sonnenseestadion, in Ritzing, Austria, ended up being canceled after 45 minutes because the New Zealand player, Michael Boxall, was the victim of racist comments from the rival, for which the ‘Kiwis’ refused to play The second half.

“Michael Boxall was racially insulted during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. No official action was taken, so the team agreed not to leave for the second half of the game,” the New Zealand team reported via your Twitter account.

The 39th minute was running when the referee whistled a foul on Yousuf Abdurisag from Qatar. The player gets up annoyed and seems to issue certain comments that inflamed those from Oceania to the point of causing an outbreak of anger and the cancellation of the game.

New Zealand scored the only goal of the game from Marko Stamenic, who fired from long range after receiving an assist from Marco Rojas in the 17th minute.

Qatar played its last friendly before coming to North America to play the 2023 Gold Cup. It will make its debut next Sunday June 25 against the Haitian National Team at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. It is part of Sector B with Mexico, Honduras and the aforementioned Haiti.