February 29, 2024
New Zealand | A software error on Leap Day closed gas pumps – “This country doesn't run if the trucks don't move”

February 28, 2024
The fault hit the cold stations the worst.

Large some of New Zealand's petrol pumps went dark on Thursday. Several companies cited a software error caused by the leap day as the reason. The news agency AFP and the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others RNZ.

“The problem is nationwide and affects all fuel providers. It seems to be a problem with the software of the payment intermediary, because it is February 29, a leap year”, a representative of the Gull chain Julien Leys said according to AFP.

Owner of a trucking company Geoff McCaull complained about the situation to RNZ:

“This must be resolved immediately, the Minister of Transport must intervene and find a solution, because this country does not run if the trucks do not move.”

Very the fault hit the cold stations the worst. According to AFP, the Allied Petroleum chain informed that its manned gas stations were restored to operation before the cold stations.

The BP chain, on the other hand, told RNZ that the problem did not occur with its own payment cards.

