Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, issued a closure order for several Long Island beaches due to severe flooding and the strong waves caused by the passage of Hurricane Franklin.

According to the statement from the Hochul office, the restrictions prohibit bathers from entering the sea to swim on the beaches of the Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Jones Beach State Parks.

However, people are allowed to bathe in the Sunken Meadow and Wildwood parks, located in the Long Island Sound, because these areas have not experienced direct impacts from the storm.

“As the height of hurricane season approaches, the safety of all New Yorkers is my highest priority,” the governor said in a statement.

The passage of Hurricane Franklin left several floods.

The season hurricanes in the Atlantic, which began in June, usually hit New York, especially during the months of September and October.

Hurricane Franklin, with a wind speed of 175 km/h, was on Wednesday morning approximately 290 km west-northwest of Bermuda. Because of this, air operations at LF Wade International Airport were suspended.

On the other hand, the main attention was focused on Idalia, which hit Florida this Wednesday with sustained winds of 205 km/h. However, it lost strength and moved towards Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane.

Balance of damages in Florida after the passage of Hurricane Idalia

