New Year’s violence in Rome, parents have covered their children

The investigation into New Year’s sexual assault at the party a Rome continues and every day unpublished backstories pop up on that tragic night of New Year’s Eve 2020 where a 16 year old girl was raped by a group of boys, without any of the friends present or the other girls intervening to help her. T he responsibility for what happened in the Primavalle villa – reads the Corriere della Sera – “it is also the responsibility of the parents”, according to the judge of the preliminary investigations. Yet there are those who do not feel guilty, they defend the boys. In the precautionary custody order against the three alleged rapists RM is listed as one of the fathers who recommends “do not involve law enforcement“. His daughter was al abusive party, is a friend of the 16-year-old raped. “After the New Year my daughter – explains the father of one of the girls – knew what had happened was disgusted. And he said to me: “It is not possible that this girl was raped. I told my daughter she shouldn’t judge anyone. Perhaps the boys went there with the intention of having fun and that’s what they did. “

“And it was fine – continues the parent at Corriere – as long as the girl was soberbut if going on with the evening she was so stunned that she couldn’t say no, by the law it is rape. According to me there was no violence, but unfortunately the truth is that you will never know who that girl wanted or did not want to have a relationship with that night. My daughter asked her how she was, she didn’t tell her anything and they fell asleep. The only thing she noticed was that she had red knees, but her he didn’t tell her he was sick or that they had done something to her. At sixteen, seventeen, eighteen alcohol is common at a New Year’s Eve party and someone bring something (narcotic substances, ed), but it didn’t have to end like that “.

