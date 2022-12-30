We are on the eve of the night of new Year’s Eve and, as per tradition, we prepare for the dinner menu. Something new is in order this year. “Not just lentils and cotechino; among the foods considered a symbol of luck and prosperity there is also the chili pepper, a fruit and not a vegetable, as one is erroneously led to think, belonging to the Capsicum annuum species, the same which also includes the more common peppers and which, in turn, belongs to the Solanaceae family which includes aubergines, potatoes and tomatoes. But in addition to being an emblematic symbol of good luck, chili peppers also have important nutritional properties”. The immunologist underlined this to Adnkronos Salute Mauro Minelli, coordinator for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, and for the nutritional aspect the biologist Ilaria Vergallo.

“There Calabrian chilli campaign went well this year, although the first part of the season was marked by a severe drought, which led to a drop in production. What is certain is that the chilli pepper has not been affected by the economic crisis which has affected other sectors in Italy. The Calabrian chilli pepper is in fact constantly growing both on the Italian and European markets. And today as a Consortium we don’t have a gram of hot pepper available and unsold in our headquarters. Everything was booked and sold. There is still some regret for the requests that we have received and we have not been able to satisfy, but it is also a reason for satisfaction to know that our product, despite the competition, is well appreciated by those who know it”. Peter Serrapresident of theConsortium of Calabrian chilli producers‘, takes stock of the production season of the consortium which has about 50 members who follow a particular production specification.

“Chili pepper is native to Central and South America, where it has existed for thousands of years, already cultivated in its various varieties by the Aztecs and then introduced into Europe by Christopher Columbus returning from his first voyage. During his explorations in the ‘New World’ in search, among other things, of precious spices, Columbus became convinced that he had identified a particular type of red pepper after having tasted that scarlet berry which, from that moment, took the name of chilli”, recalls Minelli.

“To this fruit – he continues – a superstitious value is still attributed today due to its particular shape which closely resembles that of an animal horn which, in turn, in popular belief, is a good luck charm. Already in ancient Rome the red cornetto was associated with wishes of fertility and both physical and economic prosperity. Today it is easy to find, especially in southern Italy, the chilli pepper hung in houses as a defense against the evil eye”.

Not just lucky charms. There are several nutritional properties of chili peppers. Low in calories, it is mainly made up of water, carotenoids responsible for its colouring, vitamins – especially A and C – and minerals such as potassium and magnesium. “Above all, it is distinguished from other spices by its spiciness and bitter taste attributable to the capsaicin contained within it, an alkaloid substance which, in moderate doses, can carry out antibacterial, antidiabetic and anti-dyslipidemic activities, helping to reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol – explains the biologist Vergallo -. In reality, capsaicin has been recognized as having pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties, having shown itself capable of inhibiting the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Furthermore, chili peppers are attributed the ability to stimulate the metabolism, improve circulatory function by keeping the blood at the right level of fluidity, to significantly contribute to alleviating the painful states related to neuromuscular diseases”.

In fact, “if it can be difficult to imagine a low-calorie or fat-content menu on New Year’s Eve, chilli pepper can represent the original solution used not only as a decorative element on the table, but also as a secret ingredient capable of making tasty and healthy In this regard – adds Vergallo – it could be sufficient to add a pinch of chilli pepper in a fish soup or in a sautéed vegetable to give rise to healthy dishes with a special taste. conclude with dessert, here too the chilli pepper could amaze us with its surprising combination with rigorously dark chocolate, an authentic explosion of refined gluttony mixed with softness”.

“Therefore, there are many potential gastronomic applications of chilli pepper which, thanks to its low calorie content and good vitamin and anti-oxidant profile, is certainly a source of beneficial virtues for the body. In other respects, however, caution should be advised especially as regards the quantities to be used due to the potential interference that chili peppers can have on the pharmacological action of anticoagulants and antihypertensives (in particular ACE inhibitors), and due to the toxic action which, at high doses and in particularly sensitive individuals, capsaicin can carry out.It will, as always, be the case to rely on the judicious awareness of the ‘gourmet’ who will always be able to differentiate himself from the ‘glouton’ for the refined ability to choose food based not only on the quality, but also and above all to the quantity that must be sufficient to delight him without ever exceeding the right doses”, concludes Minelli.