Always a bit brittle, but reliable and solid. The new VW Passat is also an everyday companion. With an enormous amount of space, because it grows to a considerable length.

EThere is hardly a more solid model car than the VW Passat category. In the effect internally and externally always a bit fussy, one gets through life well without offending. They are available as sedans and station wagons. The former is more for Eastern European and Asian markets, maybe for South America. The station wagon is a western European favourite, especially one of the clientele in Germany. Decisions are made on this basis, which also have something to do with the public’s preference for SUVs. Opel gave up the Insignia, Ford sacrificed its Mondeo. VW continues, still.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Motor”.

The new Passat, which will be launched in April 2024 almost simultaneously with the Tiguan, will only be available in Europe as a station wagon. The Czech sister brand Skoda, which is even better off with its Superb, is in charge of development for the purpose of synergetic gains. And focus on size. That’s why the Passat grows to the comparable size of 4.92 meters. Which, by the way, heralds the end of the VW Arteon Shooting Brake.