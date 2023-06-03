Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement via “Telegram”, that “two women were killed in the bombing of two villages bordering Ukraine.

The two villages are located near the city of Chebykino, home to 40,000 people, which is under heavy bombardment, prompting hundreds of its residents to flee this week towards Belgorod, the capital of the region of the same name.

Gladkov added, “Since the morning, the villages of the Chebykino region have been bombed by the Ukrainian army.”

The local official had indicated that 5 civilians were killed in the bombing of the Belgorod region, on Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow confirmed that it had repelled, with its air force and artillery, an attempted ground attack on the region, originating from Ukraine, after a week of armed incursion.