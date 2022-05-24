“Thor: love and thunder” will hit Peruvian theaters next Thursday, July 7. The film whose first trailer showed us the return of the ‘God of Thunder’, to the Guardians of the Galaxy and, for the first time, to Mighty Thor played by Natalie Portman, has just revealed a second official trailer.

The video released during the NBA Playoffs gave us more details of Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and the terrifying image of Gorr, the butcher of gods on the big screen.

What will we see in “Thor: love and thunder”?

The fourth Thor movie will be based on The Mighty Thor comic book series created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. In this comic series, we are told that Jane Foster has cancer, and the only way to be cured is through Thor’s hammer, known as mjölnir.

First trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”