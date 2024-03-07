We are one month away from the premiere of the series of fallout on Prime Video. Thus, Today the first full trailer of this long-awaited production has been released. Here we are given a better look at the protagonist, the problems she will have to face, the post-apocalyptic world that has characterized the franchise, and a little of the main conflict.

Unlike other similar works, Amazon has not taken on the task of adapting a Bethesda video game. Instead, writers and producers have chosen to create “Fallout 5”. This means that the story and characters are completely original, although the essence of the series is preserved, something that we can clearly see in this trailer.

As you saw, the trailer gave us a look at Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, a resident of the refuge vaults, who decides to get pregnant on an adventure outside of everything she knows, something that will take her to Los Angeles. For its part, we can also see Maximus, responsible for Aaron Moten, a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel, as well as Cooper, responsible for Walton Goggins, who has become a bounty hunter Ghoul.

The series of fallout will premiere next April 11 on Prime Video. The interesting thing is that all episodes will be available that same day. This time there will not be a new episode every week, a format that we will see with the new season of The Boys. On related topics, they announce a collection with all the Fallout games. Similarly, Fallout 5 It could be an Xbox exclusive.

Editor's Note:

To be honest, I wasn't that interested in the series. fallout, but this trailer convinced me. All the previous material looked boring and generic, but this trailer finally shows how the games' signature essence will come to the small screen, and considering this is an original story, I can be surprised by the events.

Via: Prime Video