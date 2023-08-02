The Toyota Land Cruiser slowly but surely transformed from a pure off-road vehicle into a large family SUV. Until now. Toyota today presents the new Land Cruiser. It is an off-roader first and then an SUV for the road. And that is a good development. The new Land Cruiser should come to Europe in the first half of 2024.

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been around for 72 years and still looks fresh. In those 72 years, 11.3 million copies were sold worldwide. When we look at the new Land Cruiser, the first thing that catches the eye is the Defender-like eyelets, which are exclusive to the First Edition. Furthermore, Toyota says that the new Land Cruiser is built according to the creed ‘form follows function’. So he has to perform before he can care about his appearance.

Inside you can choose five or seven seats. Beneath the large screen in the center you’ll find links that Toyota says are “shaped to make them easy to operate, even when driving over challenging terrain.” we love. In addition, the window line and bonnet have been lowered to give the driver better visibility.

What makes the new Toyota Land Cruiser special?

Toyota places the new Land Cruiser on the GA-F platform. Rest assured, this is not a platform with electrical intent. The body is mounted on the chassis as a separate unit, just like in the old days. That chassis is new and is half stiffer than that of its predecessor. Overall, the new Land Cruiser is 30 percent stiffer, contributing to improved handling and comfort. The suspension has been tuned for more wheel travel, ideal for off-roading.

And so there are even more indications that Toyota likes you to go off the beaten track with the new Land Cruiser. For the first time there is electric power steering, but also an adjustable stabilizer bar on the front. There is also a new camera under the car for the Multi-Terrain monitor. There is also a dedicated off-road mode.

Engines and specifications

The European Land Cruiser will receive a completely new powertrain from Toyota. At the front is a 2.8-liter turbo diesel that produces 204 hp and is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. If you hang a trailer behind it, you can load it up to a total weight of 3,500 kilos. A mild hybrid powertrain with the same diesel engine will follow in 2025.

The price of the new Toyota Land Cruiser

Land Cruiser presale starts here in October. Then you can only order the First Edition, with those headlights, of which 3,000 will be built. Toyota has not yet announced what you can pay for this. The current Land Cruiser costs at least 112,295 euros in the Netherlands (63,770 euros in Belgium), so expect prices in those regions.