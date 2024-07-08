Although the official information about the successor of the Nintendo Switch is still several months away, a new leak has shared a number of technical details about the Big N’s next piece of hardware, providing good news for all fans of the Japanese company.

Recently, Moore’s Law is Dead, who leaked PS5 Pro details in the past, shared information about the technical section of the Switch 2, noting that This would be a console with higher performance, and with efficiency similar to what we find in the Steam Deck. Specifically, it has been noted that the successor to the Nintendo Switch was designed to have greater performance in television mode than its predecessor, while maintaining good efficiency in portable mode.

In handheld mode, the Switch 2 would run at five watts with a fanless cooling solution, while in the dock it would run between 15 and 30 watts with a proper cooling solution. As if that weren’t enough, the leaker has mentioned that Nintendo’s next console could run all the games that run on Steam Deck, although with some important differences, such as lower performance.

While this remains one of the biggest questions, Moore’s Law is Dead has pointed out that thanks to the GPU and NVIDIA DLSS support, The Switch 2 will probably run games at a higher resolution and with ray tracingIt is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo.

While the Japanese company has already confirmed that they are working on a new console, They are not ready to share official information at the moment. In related news, the new Nintendo Switch update is now available. Also, here’s how to get Switch Online for free.

Author’s Note:

We already know that the Switch 2 will be like a PlayStation 4, which positions this console as having great potential. If this information turns out to be true, we will have in our hands something that all fans of the company have been waiting for for years.

Via: Wccftech