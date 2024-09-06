Although the successor of the Nintendo Switch is on the way, the Japanese company is not forgetting its current console. With plans to sell 13 million units during the current fiscal year, a leak has revealed that a new package that will include a console, a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a Switch Online subscription is on the way.

Although there is no official information from Nintendo at the moment, Dealabswho usually leak accurate information, have revealed that the Big N plans to launch a new bundle that includes a Switch OLED, a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and three months of subscription to Switch Online. All this is available for just €349, and so far only a European release has been mentioned.

While Dealabs has mentioned that a similar package will also be coming to the United States, At the moment it is unknown if the bundle will have the same content, or if we will see something completely different.. For its part, this Switch is expected to be available between the end of September and mid-October. That is, between September 23 and October 3.

In addition to this bundle, Nintendo is also planning to release a special edition Switch Lite of The Legend of Zelda later this September.. This means that the plans to reach 13 million units sold by the end of the current fiscal year can become a reality. We can only wait for more information to become available in the future.

Remember, the bundle of Super Mario Bros. Wonder It would be available at the end of September or beginning of October.. On related topics, they assure that production of the Switch 2 will soon begin. Likewise, the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible.

Author’s Note:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder It’s one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, and having a package that offers all of this at an affordable price is exactly what wins people over.

Via: Nintendo Life