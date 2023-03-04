The club, through a direct survey of the most loyal fans, is trying to understand what are the needs related to the construction of a new stadium

AC Milan season ticket holders are receiving an email with the club logo and a loud and clear message: “We want to know your opinions on the stadium”. What has emerged in the last few afternoons is well known: the top Rossoneri are looking for an area in which to build the new facility.

Survey — At the moment the one around the La Maura racecourse is being evaluated, in the north-west area of ​​the city, about two kilometers from San Siro, but there are also others on the table. Meanwhile, through a survey reserved for subscribers, the club is trying to understand the opinions of its most loyal fans. “You are certainly aware of the project for the new stadium – it reads – a priority for Milan in the growth path to return to the top of international football and with the aim of giving all the fans the best stadium in the world. To finalize the project, we want to know your views”. See also Germany and England, two powers that do not convince: 1-1

The questions — The survey asks the fan what would be the greatest advantage deriving from the construction of a new stadium, if he lives in Milan, how many matches he attends during the season, how long he goes to the stadium before the match, how he gets there, if with the train or subway, what benefits would you prefer to have, and so on. A survey of about ten minutes to dig deep into the needs of individual fans, these days looking for news related to the possible facility. An in-depth investigation aimed at finding out what Milan supporters would like.

March 3, 2023

