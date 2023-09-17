A new painting by Raphael appears, a Magdalene, with the face of Chiara Fancelli, Perugino’s wife. According to what Ansa reports, the work, on a poplar panel measuring 46 cm by 34 cm, from 1504, belonging to a private collection abroad, has been attributed to the artist from Urbino by a pool of scholars.

The announcement was made in Pergola (Pesaro Urbino) during the international conference “Ideal Beauty – Raffaello Sanzio’s vision of perfection”, anticipating a study by the scientific journal “Open Science, Art and Science” under the title “La Maddalena of Raphael or when the pupil surpasses the Master”.