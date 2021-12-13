D.he draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League with FC Bayern Munich will be repeated on Monday at 3 p.m. When the lots were drawn, there were several technical breakdowns, announced the European Football Union UEFA.

The English record champions Manchester United, trained by Ralf Rangnick, were initially drawn from the Spanish club Villarreal. According to the regulations, this was not allowed at all, as the two clubs met in the group stage. Former Russian international Andrei Arshavin had to draw again and then lost Villarreal to United’s city rivals Manchester City.

But that’s not all: When Atlético Madrid were drawn as the next runners-up in the group, Man United were falsely excluded as possible opponents. Instead, Liverpool were in the pot, but they already played against Atlético in the group stage. Ultimately, the Spaniards received FC Bayern as an opponent. Rangnick and Man United were then drawn as opponents of the French top club Paris Saint-Germain.