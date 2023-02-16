Squid Game It was an unexpected success that has given rise to a great franchise. So when Netflix announced a second season, few were surprised. Although at the moment we do not have much information about this project, it seems that the information drought is coming to an end, since the recordings for the second season will begin in the middle of this year.

Recently, Lee Jung-Jae, who played Seong Gi-hun in this series, was interviewed by Ilgan Sports to discuss his future projects. Thus, the discussion about the second season of Squid Game was inevitable. Although he did not provide much information, he revealed that these recordings will begin in the summer of this year, and production is expected to last about 10 months. This was what he commented:

“As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge. , and the key figure controlling the running of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems like the two of us will be the central figures in this upcoming story. This is the first time I’ll be working with Lee Byung Hun sunbae, actually. Well, we worked on a drama called ‘White Nights 3.98’ in the past, but we didn’t have any scenes together. Anyway, ‘Squid Game 2’ will start filming in the summer and filming will probably last about 10 months. We were also working on Season 1 for about 10 months, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But since Season 2 will be on a larger scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

Considering these statements, it is likely that the second season of Squid Game premieres on Netflix until the following yearprobably in the middle of 2024. We can only wait for the streaming company to share more information about it.

Via: comic book