The new Octavia RS is going to be a nice car for fast family people.

The Volkswagen Golf 8 has just received a fairly major facelift. Now it's time for all the other family members to get a freshening up. The Audi A3 is on its way and the Skoda Octavia is also coming. The latter is of course a popular family car in our country.

For us Autobloggers, the RS variant is particularly fun. Without exception, the Octavia RS has always been an excellent compromise between price, performance, space, appearance and driving characteristics. Great for commuting to work every day, spacious enough for the family and enough adjustments to make it fun on the weekend. No wonder you see them driving in large numbers in Germany.

New Octavia RS

Skoda has already released some images of what we can expect from the facelifted Octavia. There we also see the new Octavia RS! Then take a look:

And no, Skoda will not choose to make a completely different body for the RS that is much lower and wider. the 28 inch wheels will also not reach the production stage. We do see clear RS characteristics. The wheel design will go into production, as will the black grille, black moldings and mirror caps. You will also be able to order that red paint color, as was always the case with the Skoda Octavia RS.

Multiple powertrains

In terms of technology, we expect evolution, not revolution. The Octavia will simply follow the Golf. So we assume a 2.0 TSI with 265 hp and 400 Nm. This will be linked to a seven-speed DSG, the manual gearbox will not return to the Golf. Whether the 2.0 TDI engine returns remains to be seen. The Golf GTD has been killed off. For us Dutch, the Octavia RS with plug-in hybrid drive is by far the most interesting. With a certain limit of probability, this will be the drivetrain from the Golf GTE, so 272 hp and 100 km of electric driving range.

Is there anything else we know about the new Octavia RS? Of course! Skoda will unveil the facelift model on February 14. We can also report that an Octavia Sportline will sit between the regular Octavias and the RS (because Skoda reports it). That is a flavor that we already saw with the Superb. This cross-pollination also works in the other direction, because in addition to an Octavia Sportline, there will also be a Superb RS!

