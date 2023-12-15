Home page World

Germany is being hit by a strong corona wave. One variant in particular with unusual symptoms accounts for the majority of infections.

Frankfurt – Shortly before Christmas, several respiratory diseases are spreading in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) provides information about this in its latest weekly report. In addition to the colds with runny nose, sore throats and coughs that are typical of the cold season, the number of colds is also increasing corona-Infections increase sharply. The rapid increase is primarily due to a variant that currently accounts for the majority of all Covid cases in this country displaces the Eris subtype has.

New Corona variant Pirola displaces Eris in Germany

We're talking about Pirola, which is also driving corona cases to a new record high in Austria. In September 2023, the subtype, also called BA.2.86, was detected in the Federal Republic of Germany Medical Journal reported. She has been under special observation by the WHO since August. Because unlike their related Corona variants Pirola with completely new symptoms therefore.

Including:

Itchy and sometimes red eyes

Sore, reddish fingers or toes

skin rash

Swelling or ulcers in the mouth, tongue, and lips

Diarrhea

fatigue

But a runny nose, headaches and inflammation in the throat are also classic signs of the subtype.

Pirola is dominant in Germany with around 49 percent

At around 49 percent, Pirola will account for the majority of all Covid infections in Germany in December 2023, as the RKI informs. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention it is particularly easy to transmit or can penetrate the immune system better. Current data on this is still missing. However, it can be assumed that the number of unreported infections is likely to be even higher. Many people no longer take a corona test straight away when they have cold symptoms.

After all, around 16 percent of corona cases are on the Eris subtypes, which dominated this country for months. This is followed by JD.1.1 and JG.3 with 6.5 percent (as of December 15th). Both are descendants of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5also known as “Kraken”.

Infection numbers increase before Christmas

Falling temperatures make it particularly easy for viruses to spread. This is why the number of colds, flu and corona viruses increases every year from autumn onwards. The strong wave of infections will probably last longer in 2023 and cause cases of illness during the holidays. The RKI has already published worrying figures. (asc)