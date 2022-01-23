Dhe 4.50 meter long SUV C5 Aircross is one of the top sellers in the Citroën range. More than 260,000 units have been sold since the start of 2018, the model is now being revised and will be available in dealerships refreshed in early summer. Of course, nothing changes in the drive technology, the cosmetics are more or less on the surface, which is obviously becoming more and more important these days.

The front section has been completely redesigned, and there is a new light signature at the rear. Inside, the dashboard and center console have been tidied up, and the star is now a new 10-inch touchscreen. Perhaps the most important change for frequent drivers: new front seats with the “Advanced Comfort” label are intended to increase well-being. There are also other rims and paint colors.

In detail: With the change in the front end, the C5 Aircross introduces a new design language, in which the curvy forms are intended to give way to more structured lines. There is a new interpretation of the brand logo, with “optical transition to the LED daytime running lights”. No other Citroën model has that. The two front vertical side air intakes, which are now open and contribute to improving aerodynamics, have a new technical function.









Inside, the new touchscreen stands out, floating on the dashboard, so to speak, and designed to improve ergonomics by offering direct access to the climate controls and better readability. The air vents in the changed design are now below the screen. A smaller and more “sleek” gear selector switch replaces the previous large lever. The front seats offer a massage function. In addition, the related colors and materials have been refined. The C5 Aircross is the only SUV in the segment to offer three individually sliding, folding and retractable rear seats.

The C5 is still powered by either a 1.2-litre three-cylinder with 131 hp, a 1.5-litre diesel with the same output or a plug-in drive with a 1.6-litre petrol engine plus electric Machine, 224 hp and a standard electric range of 60 kilometers. Prices have not yet been determined, the base price is currently 31,470 euros.