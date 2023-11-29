“Sensitivity is increasing among farmers towards the One Health approach), which is more attentive to the issues of health and food safety. There is still a lot to do to help raise the culture of prevention, essential for having an overall agri-food system safer. Italy is at the top in Europe and in the world, but it is necessary to continue discussing it because there are important diseases, such as Psa (African swine fever, ed.) that threaten our agri-food system”. Thus Raffaele Nevi, secretary of the XIII Agriculture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and spokesperson for Forza Italia, speaking on the sidelines of the presentation event of the White Paper resulting from the multidisciplinary project “One Health: sustainability, well-being and prevention” promoted by MSD Animal Health.

“All the data – continues Nevi – demonstrate that the levels of health safety in our country are maximum. We are certainly not satisfied with the results achieved. Let’s move forward: we must combine all this with economic aspects. All this has a cost which, however, we are able to resell in terms of credibility of our products on the world market, where the growth trend of our exports is demonstrating the existence of a positive reputation for Made in Italy, especially – he concludes – in the agri-food, which is also a driving force for other sectors”.